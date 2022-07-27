BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle crash is blocking lanes along SR-13 in Box Elder County on Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says both drivers are in serious to critical condition after the head-on collision.

Traffic lanes are closed in both directions along SR-13 at 2800 West.

UHP says one driver is an adult female who was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The other driver is in critical condition, but no other information is known.

Drivers headed to the area should plan an alternate route of travel at this time.

Lanes restrictions will remain in place for around two hours as UHP investigates the scene.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.