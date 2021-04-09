Two vans out of commission after catalytic converters stolen, says Best Friends Animal Society

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah (ABC4) – Two vans used for “critical lifesaving work” are now out of commission after their catalytic converters were stolen.

Best Friends Animal Society shared security footage, which you can see above, of suspects removing the catalytic converter – which is an exhaust emission control device – from the vans parked at their Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House early Wednesday morning.

SLIDESHOW: Suspects courtesy security footage

“These vans are used to deliver donated pet food to our low-income neighbors through our pet meals on wheels program, to transport animals from area shelters, to pick up donations, and to care for and trap community cats,” Best Friends Animal Society said in a Thursday release.

In April 2020, the nonprofit organization began its meals on wheels program. Since then, they have filled and delivered over 500 orders, including 14,070 pounds of dry cat food and 20,400 pounds of dry dog food. That has helped over 770 pet dogs, 796 cats, and 2,349 community cats.

Additionally, over 8,600 cans of dog and cat food have been delivered with the help of these vans.

Here is a photo of one of those vans:

Best Friends Animal Society says they have used these vans to transport hundreds of animals in need since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Fixing these two vehicles will take several days and affects our work in that we will have to use staff vehicles and/or limit the scope of our work until the vans are repaired,” the organization adds. “It will also cost an estimated $3,600, plus an additional $600 to purchase cages to protect the catalytic converters in the future — resources that would otherwise help the animals.”

Now, they’re asking for the community’s help in bringing the suspects to justice.

If you recognize the people or their vehicle, or saw or hear anything near their Sugar House center between 3 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000. You can also use the Salt Lake City Police Department’s tipline here.