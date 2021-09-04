Two Utahns involved in five-vehicle Idaho crash

BURLEY, Idaho (ABC4) – Police say two Utahns have been injured in a five-vehicle crash near Burley, Idaho on Friday morning.

The accident happened on I-84 near milepost 201, just west of Burley, where police discovered five vehicles involved in a crash.

Officials say the crash initially happened after a box truck driven by a Murray man veered off the left shoulder lane and struck three vehicles traveling in the other lane.

Police say the driver then veered back to the right-hand side and struck another car at that moment, causing that car to hit yet another car nearby.

Eventually, the truck tipped over onto the passenger side and came to a stop on the right shoulder of the highway.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials say.

A man from North Ogden along with four other drivers from Idaho were involved in the crash.

Two other drivers were transported to a local hospital for injuries, officials say.

The highway was blocked for over three hours as crews worked to clear the accident scene.