MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.

Police say the driver, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance. The passenger, a 31-year-old man from Provo, was taken to a local hospital via air ambulance.

The condition of the two Utahns was not initially reported.

Idaho State Police said the crash still remains under investigation.