Two Utah sites among top July 4th destinations for Southern Californians

(ABC4) – Two Utah sites have been named one of the top travel destinations for Californians on July 4.

Travel during Independence Day is expected to be even closer to pre-pandemic levels than Memorial Day, according to AAA.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, more than 3.3 million Southern Californians are expected to take trips over the July holiday weekend.

Among the top destinations for those travelers is an iconic Utah nature spot.

Below is a list of most-cited July 4 destinations for surveyed Southern California residents:

Las Vegas San Diego Zion/Bryce Canyon National Parks Grand Canyon National Park Yosemite National Park

Travelers who plan to fly say Hawaii is the top destination for the Independence Day weekend.

Both Zion and Bryce Canyon are among Utah’s 24 designated dark sky areas, recognized for their stunning night skies that allow you to see a plethora of stars.

If you’re looking for an out-of-this-world trip, Bryce Canyon is the place to visit. If you’ve never heard the word “hoodoo,” it’s probably because you’re unfamiliar with the bizarre rock formations at Bryce Canyon. The ones found in Southern Utah national park are particularly fascinating and striking due to their size and volume with the natural amphitheaters inside the park. All year-round, the park is known for its Instagram-able sights, including when snow falls on the hoodoos.

You can find out more about Utah’s extraordinary space-like landscapes you don’t need a UFO to see here.