MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada.

Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City.

Detectives followed up on the tip they initially received and discovered the two women were registered to a hotel room in the area, a press release states.

They also observed the suspect’s vehicle had a license plate attached to it that was reported stolen. Detectives also searched the car and found a large amount of property that had been stolen during recent vehicle burglaries throughout Mesquite.

Detectives said they were able to close eight separate vehicle burglaries and return the property to the rightful owners.

When detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives left the room and were positively identified. The two women were taken into custody.

Erika Rochelle Vigil was arrested and charged wth felony possession of personal identifying information of another, felony possession of credit card without owner’s consent, nine counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and a fugitive felony warrant.

Sherri Lee Vigil was arrested on the same charges including an additional charge of felony possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent.

Both women were transported to Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.