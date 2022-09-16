UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utah schools were recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Adams Elementary School in Logan and Horizon Elementary School in Washington were both recognized for their exceptional academic performance. The two become the 20th and 21st Utah schools to receive the national honor.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cordona.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and for other schools throughout the United States. Adams Elementary and Horizon Elementary were among 297 schools recognized and will fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag in their entryway or on a flagpole. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

The Department of Education recognizes all schools in either exemplary high-performance or exemplary achievement gap-closing. High performance is measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests, while achievement gap-closing is assessed by a school’s ability to close achievement gaps amongst students.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children,” continued Secretary Cordona. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.