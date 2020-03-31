Two Utah County deputies test positive for coronavirus

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Two deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Mike Smith was notified on Wednesday, March 25 that a deputy tested positive for the virus. Over the weekend Sheriff Smith was alerted to another positive test among the deputies.

Utah County officials said anyone who has interacted with these deputies has been notified and is being monitored, and both deputies are at home under self-quarantine.

“Officials with the Utah County Health Department told Sheriff Smith that they do not believe these deputies were at work when symptoms began, and therefore they would not have been contagious at that time,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Health officials also said the likelihood of a spread of the virus from this situation is “very low.”



