Two Utah bald eagles discovered in critical condition on same day

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two bald eagles are were discovered in critical condition in Northern Utah.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah says both bald eagles were brought in on the same day. One eagle appeared so weak and stressed, wildlife officials held off on administering blood tests and radiographs.

Officials say the eagle was struck by a vehicle, suffering head trauma and paralyzing both legs. The eagle is around 4-5 years old.

The second eagle spent the day going through blood tests and CT scans to determine its injuries.

Caretakers say the paralyzed eagle was able to flair his tail by evening and respond to some stimuli on his legs, which is a positive sign. Officials say he still appears “sleepy-eyed” and falls in and out of alertness.

Wildlife members are taking care of the eagles saying, “Both eagles will require a healthy amount of support ($$) to get through this,” but notes, “there is ZERO state or federal dollars for treating our National Symbol.”

The wildlife organization hopes to nurse the eagles back to health and release them back into the wild, although that will depend entirely on their condition.

