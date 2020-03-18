SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to an alert from the University of Utah, some of the buildings on the univeristy of Utah’s campus have experienced cosmetic damage from this morning’s magnitude 5.7 earthquake.
However, only the Browning Building and Campus Store are closed at this time. The Campus Store is closed temporarily due to a water issue. Online classes for students will resume tomorrow.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Earthquake causes damage across the Wasatch Front
Teams have assessed all campus buildings, and no injuries were reported. All campus utilities are functioning normally.
For more information, visit the university’s Campus Alerts webpage.
What others are clicking on:
- Americans would get two checks under Treasury Department proposal
- Union Park ramp on I-215 suffers structural damage after earthquake
- Two University of Utah buildings closed, others cosmetically damaged following Wednesday’s earthquake
- Eerie photos of empty streets across the world due to coronavirus
- Magna mobile homes hit hardest by Wednesday’s earthquake