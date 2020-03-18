Breaking News
Two University of Utah buildings closed, others cosmetically damaged following Wednesday’s earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to an alert from the University of Utah, some of the buildings on the univeristy of Utah’s campus have experienced cosmetic damage from this morning’s magnitude 5.7 earthquake.

However, only the Browning Building and Campus Store are closed at this time. The Campus Store is closed temporarily due to a water issue. Online classes for students will resume tomorrow.

Teams have assessed all campus buildings, and no injuries were reported. All campus utilities are functioning normally.

For more information, visit the university’s Campus Alerts webpage.

