PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two kittens were rescued Tuesday from a sewer line in Park City after they appeared to have crawled in through a broken sewer cleanout cap.

Park City Fire officials said they used a Snyderville Basin camera truck to find the two black kittens and then “push them to a manhole where they could rescue them from the sewer system.”

After crews safely rescued the kittens, animal control officers transported them to a shelter “for care and treatment,” officials said.

The Park City Fire District thanked the concerned citizen who made the call and the many agencies that assisted “for retrieving the kittens alive and well.”