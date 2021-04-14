Two transported to the hospital, others injured after stabbing in Price

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Two were transported to the hospital and others injured after a stabbing in Price.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a stabbing in the northwest Price. When officers got to the scene, there were two victims and a witness inside the home.

Police say the suspect had fled on scene.

The two victims were taken to Castleview Hospital, however one of the victims has since been flown to a hospital in Provo.

The Carbon County School District was notified of the incident who then alerted parents to avoid the area.

Police say as they investigated the incident, there was a tentative plan for a soft lockdown until the suspect could be found.

The suspect was later found after a citizen saw the suspect hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

When police found the suspect, he reportedly had a bloody knife and significant trauma himself.

Police say the suspect ignored multiple commands from officers and attempted to run away from the area.

The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old, Colton Samuel Powell.

The two victims are last known to be in stable condition.

The suspect was taken to a trauma facility in the Salt Lake County area by local EMS and deputies with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers reportedly sustained minor injuries during this incident.

The incident is still under investigation