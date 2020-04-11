Two in critical condition after suspect attempts to evade police

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – An assault suspect trying to evade police caused a crash in Millcreek that left two people critically injured Friday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. when Salt Lake City police officers were responding to an aggravated assault at Fairmont Park at 1040 E Sugarmont Dr., according to Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department.

Officers said soon after they spotted the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect fled southbound down 900 East but SLCPD ended up not pursuing the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly ran a red light at 3300 South and 900 East, striking a truck and another car, causing the truck to land on top of another vehicle.

The suspect and driver of the truck that was hit were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passengers in the other car were not hurt, according to Sgt. Gray.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Cody Trevort.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

