Two teens, nearly struck by train, ‘narrowly escaped death’ in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two teenagers are lucky to be alive after nearly being struck by a train near Mountain Green on Tuesday.

Emergency crews rushed to the railroad bridge at Exit 92 after the two teenagers narrowly avoided death, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

They say the teenagers were tresspassing on the railroad bridge taking pictures when a train rounded the bend. The teens reportedly saw it at the last minute and ran.

As the teenagers ran, one was able to jump to the ground while the other tripped, fell, and rolled off the bridge, falling to the Weber River shoreline. Emergency crews transported the teen, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

“Obviously this error in judgement nearly cost the lives of two people, and very badly affected the train engineer and conductor who thought their train had run over two young people,” Moutain Green Fire Protection District says, reminding others to be safe around train tracks. Authorities offer these reminders:

Don’t walk on railroad tracks: They’re not only dangerous, but you are considered to be tresspassing

Trains cannot stop quickly

Always expect a train, on any track, in any direction, at any time of day

“People frequently exercise bad judgement and take pictures on the tracks at this location,” authorities say. “Don’t become a statistic.”