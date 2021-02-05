Two teens missing from Layton, family concerned for safety

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Two teen girls have been missing from Layton since late Wednesday night or Thursday morning and the family is asking for the public’s help in locating them.

A family spokesperson says Eva and Autumn have no cell phones or money and both require medications.

15-year-old Eva has black hair, blue eyes, stands 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 120 lbs. 14-year-old Autumn has blue hair, blue gray eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100lbs.

The family is worried the girls might try to travel to California and worry if they attempted to get rides from strangers, they could be in danger.

It is not known if the girls are still in Utah, but with the recent weather conditions, there is concern the girls are not adequately equipped for snow.

Neither girl has any history of running away, according to a family spokesperson.



Anyone who may have given the girls a ride, or knows where they might be is asked to contact Layton Police at 801-497-8300.

