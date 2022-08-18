LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning.

Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released.

Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp leading to 2100 North at Thanksgiving Point.

As the teens approached the exit ramp intersection, police say instead of taking a right or left turn, they continued driving straight ahead.

The vehicle crossed over three curbs, plowed through a fence, went over a ditch and drove through another fence. The maneuver caused the vehicle to flip over and crash before finally stopping.

Police say the teens were speeding on the highway as they exited the ramp.

Authorities are investigating whether impairment played a role in the deadly crash.