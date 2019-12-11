Two teens in custody following armed robbery in Riverton

RIVERTON (ABC4 News) – Two juveniles are in custody and face charges related to an armed robbery Tuesday night.

Riverton police said the two teens knocked on a woman’s door near 134th South and 5000 West under the guise they were there to do work.

When she invited them in, police said they pulled out a weapon, demanded money and the keys to her car.

“Fortunately, she gave them everything that she had. They immediately left. They did display a weapon and left the scene, police were immediately called,” said Commander Ryan Shosted with Riverton Police Department.

Police said the teens drove off with the woman’s car before crashing it while trying to leave the apartment complex. The pair fled on foot but were caught by Riverton officers nearby.

Commander Shosted credits a fast response time for allowing officers to quickly resolve the incident.

“Luckily, we have a great new police department that was able to respond quickly and keep the community safe,” said Shosted.

