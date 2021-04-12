Two teenagers injured in Hurrican hit and run, search for suspect underway

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that left two 15-year-old girls injured.

Hurricane Police say they were dispatched to a hit and run at 1150 W State Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Police were told that a vehicle, believed to be silver or gold, had run the red light and hit the two teenagers.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene and continued westbound on SR-9.

Both girls were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

Investigators at the scene interviewed witnesses and determined the suspect vehicle was a silver or gold passenger car, possibly a Toyota. It may also have South Dakota license plates.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Hurricane Police at 435-627-4999.