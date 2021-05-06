Two students, one adult injured in Idaho school shooting

RIGBY, Idaho (ABC4) – Three people – two students and one adult – were injured in a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday morning.

ABC4 affiliate KIFI reports all three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

School District Superintendent Chad Martin tells KIFI the shooter has been apprehended and there is no further threat to students.

Authorities tell East Idaho News a male student is in custody.

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school, the Associated Press reports.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

