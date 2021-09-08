Two students kept at home after jokingly threatening to ‘shoot up school’ in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A threat against a Summit County school was found to be a joke but two students are now being kept out of school.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says parents began sharing information via social media that a threat had been made by students at Ecker Hill Middle School. Other parents began reaching out to authorities to report the possible threat.

After an investigation, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they found two students at Ecker Hill Middle School had made a joke about “shooting up the school.” That threat was eventually reported to authorities, prompting the investigation.

The students who made the threat, and their parents, were located. The Sheriff’s Office says they confirmed the threat against Ecker Hill Middle School was, in fact, a threat made jokingly and there are no weapons available to the students.

In a Wednesday morning statement, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says they are not allowing the two students to attend classes on Wednesday. They add that they have encouraged the school to contact those students with the next steps.

Now, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is being sent to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for action in Juvenile Court.

“We ask parents of students to contact our office immediately when hearing information like this. It wasn’t until after it was shared on social media that our deputies were notified. If you hear or see something, please say something – to us,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “Thanks to all who gave information so we could quickly investigate this threat. Your children are safe to go to school – deputies will continue to make a presence, as usual.”