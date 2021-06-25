Two struck by lightning in Grand County

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were flown to a hospital Thursday night after being struck by lightning in eastern Utah.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Grand County EMS was called to Dead Horse Point State Park. Two ambulances, a Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and two EMTs from the nearby Canyonlands National Park responded to the scene.

When the first ambulance arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m., crews say they found both individuals in critical but stable condition on the West Rim Trail.

Aid was being rendered by bystanders.

Once patients were treated by EMTs, they were transported to Moab Regional Hospital. Authorities say the patients were later flown to a higher-level trauma center for further care.

Just over a year ago, a Utah man was unknowingly struck by lightning while on a walk in Eagle Mountain. He recounted the moment it happened, and what happened next, with ABC4’s Emily Clark.

Two people recently died in Grand County in separate incidents.

Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue recently recovered the body of a Grand Junction woman after her husband notified motorists he had been lost in the area of the Dolores River for several days and that the woman was missing.

One week later, rescue crews found the body of a 68-year-old New Mexico man after he was reported as overdue on a hike. Crews say he appeared to have fallen about 75 feet and succumbed to his injuries.