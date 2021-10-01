Two SLCPD officers injured after incident with rock-throwing suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Two Salt Lake City Police officers are recovering after being assaulted by a 22-year-old woman in Pioneer Park.

Around noontime Monday, police received information on a female walking into traffic near 200 South and State Street. According to officers, the suspect was throwing rocks and breaking windows at an apartment complex, a hotel and at least two vehicles.

Police discovered the suspect inside Pioneer Park and began to give commands to the suspect which she refused to comply with. The suspect then threw a rock which hit an officer in the head.

The officer who had a rock thrown at them also suffered a broken finger. A second officer was injured when he was bitten on the hand by the suspect. The injured officers drove themselves to a local hospital for medical care.

The suspect was tasered but it had a limited effect on her. The suspect fought and assaulted officers, but was eventually taken into custody.

“This was a rapidly unfolding and dangerous situation for our officers,” said Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown. “I’m glad the injuries to our officers were not more serious.”

Brown said police have a difficult job and this incident “highlights their extensive training.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-180691.