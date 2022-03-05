SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Albert Schuster, 29, and Lance Elenio, 27, are being charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault after allegedly holding a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint.

The two men allegedly believed that the boy had thrown eggs, or “egged,” their house.

About 1:15 a.m. on April 21, 2020, Unified police received a call about a person throwing eggs at a house near 5000 West and 6100 South.

A 14-year-old boy was walking by the egged house and was chased by two adults and two teens, who had been waiting to see if the person they believed “egged’ their house would return.

Court documents state that the men caught the boy near a park, and that the two younger males has machetes, while the two older males had handguns.

According to the report, the boy was subsequently kidnapped after he denied throwing the eggs, and held at gunpoint for a half hour before being let go to return home.

Police interviewed the boy’s mother, and she stated that she and her boyfriend were awoken by pounding on her font door, “so hard that she thought it was the police.”

She reportedly then went to her window and observed “several Polynesian males” at her door, one of whom she later identified.

Court documents state that when she opened he front door, the men had left, and that she then went searching for her son.

She says it was about a half-hour before she received a call that her son had returned home, who was reportedly crying in a fetal position, “very traumatized and barely able to talk.”

After police were informed of the incident, they issued a search warrant and found two guns in a safe, two machetes hidden by a barbecue, and several other firearms and numerous boxes of ammunition.