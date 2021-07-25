Two shot in Bountiful, police searching for suspects

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Bountiful are searching for two people and a suspect vehicle after an early Sunday morning shooting.

Just before 6 a.m., Bountiful Police were called to a report of two gunshot victims near 1300 East 400 North. The 911 caller reported the victims had come into their home for help.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to Bountiful Police, the shooting had occurred on the roadway at a nearby intersection. They also learned the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Police report the victims and the suspects are believed to be known to each other and are all residents of Salt Lake City.

While the shooting happened in and around a vehicle, Bountiful Police do not believe this was a carjacking.

Police are now looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata, believed to be driven by a Black female with a Black male passenger. Pictured below is a Hyundai Sonata, it is unclear what year model is suspected to be involved in this incident.

This Dec. 2, 2009 file photo shows the 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles. On Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, Hyundai is recalling nearly 305,000 Sonata midsize cars because the brake lights can stay on when the driver isn’t stopping. The recall covers cars from the 2011 and 2012 model years. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Bountiful Police detectives at 801-296-6000.