UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies are investigating two shootings at a party near Lincoln Beach on Utah Lake.

Police say two people were shot around 9:20 p.m. and one of the victims is in critical condition, the other, a 24-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Authorities say multiple agencies are investigating the incident and two suspects are in police custody.

