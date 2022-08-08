WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday, authorities say.

At 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Airlife Utah were dispatched to a motorcycle accident at the top of Monte Cristo.

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

One patient, who was reported to have critical injuries due to the accident, was transported by Airlife to a local hospital.

A second patient was reported to have major but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported by Weber Fire District to a local hospital.

No further information is currently available.