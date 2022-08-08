WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday, authorities say.
At 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Airlife Utah were dispatched to a motorcycle accident at the top of Monte Cristo.
One patient, who was reported to have critical injuries due to the accident, was transported by Airlife to a local hospital.
A second patient was reported to have major but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported by Weber Fire District to a local hospital.
No further information is currently available.