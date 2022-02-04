Two semi-truck crash completely blocks I-15 lanes

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A multiple-vehicle incident blocked lanes along I-15 in St. George early Friday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened along I-15 near mile marker 2 around 12:36 a.m.

UHP says a semi-truck was broken down, blocking the right lane on the northbound side. Officials say that’s when another semi-truck traveling nearby rear-ended the stopped semi-truck, sustaining major front-end damage during the impact.

Another SUV traveling in that direction tried to avoid the blocked lanes, but ran off into the shoulder. UHP says the SUV became disabled after running over large rocks during the ordeal.

The driver of the second semi-truck sustained minor injuries.

UHP says the freeway was blocked for several hours to allow crews to clear the accident scene.