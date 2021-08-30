Deadly crash involving two semis closes part of SR-201 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is asking motorists to avoid the area of SR-201 at 5600 W.

Deputies and emergency crews are responding to a crash involving two semi-trucks. At least one person is dead, according to UHP.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash has closed westbound SR-201 at 5600 W. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

UHP says traffic is being diverted around the crash at 5600 W and can re-enter SR-201 at the on-ramp.

This is the latest in a recent string of incidents involving semis in Salt Lake City.

On August 18, a semi with the Utah Food Bank was seen hanging over the barrier on the ramp from northbound I-215 to westbound I-80. In a photo captured by ABC4, the truck’s trailer appears to be still on the highway while the cab is up on the wall.

On August 12, a passenger car lost control on I-15 and spun in front of a semi on I-15 southbound. The two vehicles collided and the semi hauling paper products rolled onto its side.

In early August, a semi-truck dangled over a barrier, closing the I-215 ramp to I-80.

Earlier that day, a semi jack-knifed and became caught on the jersey barrier, blocking traffic on I-15 for nearly two hours.

In late June, another semi-truck was left dangling from the on-ramp between I-80 and I-215.