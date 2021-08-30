Deadly crash involving two semis closes part of SR-201 in West Valley City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is asking motorists to avoid the area of SR-201 at 5600 W.

Deputies and emergency crews are responding to a crash involving two semi-trucks. At least one person is dead, according to UHP.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash has closed westbound SR-201 at 5600 W. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

UHP says traffic is being diverted around the crash at 5600 W and can re-enter SR-201 at the on-ramp.

This is the latest in a recent string of incidents involving semis in Salt Lake City.

On August 18, a semi with the Utah Food Bank was seen hanging over the barrier on the ramp from northbound I-215 to westbound I-80. In a photo captured by ABC4, the truck’s trailer appears to be still on the highway while the cab is up on the wall.

On August 12, a passenger car lost control on I-15 and spun in front of a semi on I-15 southbound. The two vehicles collided and the semi hauling paper products rolled onto its side.

In early August, a semi-truck dangled over a barrier, closing the I-215 ramp to I-80.

Earlier that day, a semi jack-knifed and became caught on the jersey barrier, blocking traffic on I-15 for nearly two hours.

In late June, another semi-truck was left dangling from the on-ramp between I-80 and I-215.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files