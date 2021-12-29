Two overdue skiers rescued by Wasatch County Search and Rescue

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A search and rescue team was dispatched Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call reporting two overdue skiers.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting two overdue skiers from the Brighton Ski Resort.

The skiers had “apparently dropped off the wrong side of the mountain,” a Facebook post says. The skiers ended up at Snake Creek which is on the backside of Brighton Ski Resort. Snake Creek is also a dangerous terrain when it comes to avalanches, Wasatch County Search and Rescue says.

Crews were able to get in touch with the skiers via cell phone soon after the call came in.

Search and Rescue was able to locate the two skiers despite it being a dark and snowy night.

Both skiers were transported to Midway Hospital and are in “great shape,” Wasatch County Search and Rescue said.