Two non-profits burglarized over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two Salt Lake City based non-profit organizations housed in the same building were the target of a burglary over the weekend.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and Prevent Child Abuse Utah are both in a small office building shared by other businesses in Salt Lake City near 2100 South and State Street.

Laurieann Thorpe, Executive Director of PCAU said about $2,500 worth of laptops and other equipment were stolen from the Prevent Child Abuse Utah’s side of the building

Thorpe added that there was minor damage to the doors and locks from the burglars breaking in.

A police report has been filed and investigators are looking into who may have been involved in the burglary.

Thorpe says, “We are so disappointed that they would target a nonprofit that is helping vulnerable people in the community during this difficult time. Especially when we can’t create the same activities for fundraising during a pandemic.”

Officials with Big Brothers Big Sisters says their part of the office had minor damages but some equipment was also stolen from their side of the building.

The burglars rummaged through their things but not a lot was taken from their side. Officials added that they were unsure what they may have been looking for.

Officials say this was a major inconvenience, and “it is sad that during this hard time” their attention has to be diverted from focusing their energy and resources on the communities they are helping to deal with this situation.

No injuries were reported in the burglary