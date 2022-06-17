UPDATE: SATURDAY 6/18/22 9:01 a.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol reports that I-80 eastbound has been reopened at milepost 99.

Officials say that intermittent closures may still be necessary as crews work in the area.

UHP is urging the public to stay alert while driving in the area, and to use alternate routes if possible.

The high winds forecast means folks should exercise caution. UHP says to check your chains if pulling a trailer, do not park on dry grass, and most certainly do not throw lighted material from a vehicle.

SR-201 is expected to remain closed for several more hours as fire crews work on the area.

UPDATED: FRIDAY 6/17/22 9:07 p.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has started burning along Lakeshore Fire Friday evening.

Cypress Fire is burning nearly 100 acres at the junction of SR 201 and I-80, according to Utah Wildfire.

Officials say Cypress Fire has jumped the roadway and is now threatening the Rio Tinto Smelter.

Crews continue to battle the erratic winds, officials say.

UDOT says Westbound SR-201 is closed in both directions at milepost 3.

Utah Wildfire says resources are executing a backfiring operation to slow the fire spread.

ORIGINAL STORY: UPDATE: I-80 wildfire grows to 400 acres

UPDATED: FRIDAY 6/17/22 7:17 p.m.

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – More information has been released regarding two wildfires that ignited in Salt Lake County and Tooele County Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say three fires started along I-80 Friday.

The Unified Fire Department says around 12:30 p.m., units from several agencies were dispatched on reports of a brush fire near the Copperton Mine in Salt Lake County.

The fire, which officials named the “Barney Wash Fire” was originally on the east side of I-80 and quickly jumped and spread to the west side of I-80.

After extinguishing the Barney Wash Fire, crews headed to Tooele County where they continue to fight to put out the “Lakeshore Fire,” which has now grown to 400 acres.

This fire was originally two separate fires that combined into one.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two new wildfires ignited in Utah, powerlines threatened

UTAH (ABC4) – Two new wildfires have been ignited in Salt Lake County and Tooele County on Friday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info says the “Barney Wash Fire” is currently burning near the Copperton Mine in Salt Lake County. Fire crews say the blaze has burned around 40 acres so far.

Fire crews have constructed a dozer line to help firefighting efforts at this time.

A spokesperson with the Rio Tinto Kennecott confirms the brush fires broke out near the operations Friday.

There are no threats to people and the cause of the wildfire remains unknown.

The second fire named the “Lakeshore Fire,” is burning in Tooele County near mile marker 100 along I-80. The fire has currently burned an estimated 380 acres so far.

The fire is currently running uphill.

Authorities say the fire was also caused by gusty winds and is currently threatening powerlines.

As a High Wind Warning remains in effect throughout the state, officials are asking residents to be careful when recreating outdoors to prevent causing a wildfire.

Governor Cox also issued a statement in response to the fire danger in Utah asking residents to take “extra precautions” this weekend. Cox also reminded residents to check their chains, target shooting, fires, and cigarettes amid the fire starts.