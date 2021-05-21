Two new fires reported in Utah in 24 hours

UTAH (ABC4) – Two new fires have been reported in Utah in the last 24 hours.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday, Utah Fire Info reported the Lone Cedar Fire, located in Sanpete County about five miles west of Gunnison.

The fire, at that time, was estimated at 50 to 60 acres, but with erratic winds, crews were concerned of the blaze spreading. No structures were threatened as of Thursday night.

Friday morning, a new fire, the Lamb Fire, was reported in the Mountain View Ranger District in the Gilbert Meadows area on the north slope of the High Uintas.

Authorities say the Lamb Fire was reported late Thursday night, with an estimated 126 acres buring in timber. The cause of this fire is undetermined with forest service engines and county fire personnel on scene.

Amid the widespread drought in Utah, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah is preparing for what could be an active wildfire season as we continue through our current drought.

This year, due to the earlier fires in northern parts of the state and the already very dry fuels on the ground, the BLM Utah has started training for their seasonal firefighters. Typically, training starts in late April in southern Utah, but this year, it was started in early April. The BLM wants to be ready to combat any early fires, especially if this year becomes as active as they expect.

