Two new fires reported in Cache County Sunday afternoon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to two new fires in Cache County Sunday afternoon.

According to Logan 911, one fire is on the Wellsville Mountains near the cone, and Forest Service is aware and has fire personnel responding.

#Brushyfire on the eastside of the Wellsville Mountains and is approx .25 of an acre. One helicopter and helicopter crew on scene. The cause is under investigation.

The second fire is the “Card Canyon Fire” which is up Logan Canyon. Fire crews are on-site on this fire as of Sunday afternoon.

#CardCanyonfire Located where Card Canyon intersects with Logan Canyon. It is estimated at 4 acres. Crews say the concern is for Card Canyon not Choke Cherry Summer Home area. 3 engines 2 helicopters, on scene. The cause is under investigation.

No other information about the fires has been released at this time. An update will be provided once additional information is obtained.

