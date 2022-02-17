Two new Dutch Bros locations open in Utah

by: Vivian Chow

UTAH (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready to add a new stop along your caffeine route as two new Dutch Bros locations have opened in Utah.

The beloved coffee company will now call Ogden and Heber City their new homes. 

New location addresses:

  • Ogden: 316 12th St, Ogden, UT 84404
  • Heber City: 1231 S 300 W, Heber City, UT

The coffee shops are celebrating their grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 17 by offering customers a limited-time promotional offer — all drinks of any size can be purchased for $3 during opening day.

Eligible drinks include specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

For all locations and store hours, click here.

