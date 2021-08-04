Two more Utahns arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

FILE: Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Two additional Utahns have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Court records show Jacob Kyle Wiedrich and Janet West Buhler were taking into custody in Salt Lake City on July 29 and 30, respectively.

According to the statement of facts regarding Wiedrich, FBI investigators say videos were posted to his Snapchat account referencing the events at the Capitol. Video was also found of Wiedrich outside of the Capitol before moving into the building.

Investigators say Wiedrich can be seen yelling at Capitol Police officers. In the statement of facts, authorities say: “Once inside, Wiedrich screams at and taunts [Capitol Police] on the perimeter of the mob for several minutes; at one point, Wiedrich is so confrontational that another member of the mob physically restrains him.”

Court records show Wiedrich told the FBI during an interview “minimized his participation and claimed he only entered approximately 10 feet inside the exterior door before turning around and leaving.”

Wiedrich was arrested on four counts: Entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In the statement of facts regarding Buhler, the FBI says they were reviewing footage from inside the Capitol building while investigating Utah’s Michael Hardin’s involvement, they noticed a woman. She has since been identified as Buhler and, according to a witness, is Hardin’s stepmother-in-law. The pair allegedly traveled to D.C. together.

Investigators say that in addition to the photos and video surveillance showing Buhler within the Capitol building, and witness testimony, cellphone records also show Buhler was in D.C. on Jan. 6.

Arresting documents report Buhler was taken into custody on four counts: Entering or remaining in the Gallery of Congress; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In total, seven Utahns have been arrested for their alleged connection to the U.S. Capitol protest.

Days after the deadly riot, Utah activist John Sullivan was taken into custody after video he captured of the event was shared on social media and with national news outlets.

Michael Hardin, a former Utah police officer, was arrested in April, as were Brady Knowlton, Willard Peart, and Landon Copeland.

Since the Jan. 6 attack, four Capitol police officers have died by suicide.

If you or anyone you know has contemplated suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.