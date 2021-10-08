Two more arrested after West Jordan teen killed in shooting

Investigators are on scene of a deadly shooting in West Jordan on October 4, 2021. The shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old. (ABC4)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two more suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of a teenager in West Jordan earlier this week.

On October 4, West Jordan Police responded to a shooting near 8200 South 3500 West. Police confirmed a 17-year-old, now identified as Jeremy Hansen, had been shot and killed. Tuesday morning, West Jordan Police confirmed an arrest had been made in Hansen’s death – 19-year-old Cody Ivory. He was booked on charges of criminal homicide, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Now, two more 19-year-olds have been arrested in the investigation – Wilbur Kerney and Salior Noel.

According to arresting documents for Ivory, a woman called West Jordan Police shortly after 10 a.m. on October 4 saying her son had been shot. Officers say they found Hansen inside the doorway of the home with an apparent gunshot wound and a handgun nearby. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Hansen was pronounced dead from his injuries.

During their investigation, West Jordan Police say surveillance video shows three individuals had approached the home before the shooting. Two went to the front of the home while the third walked to the back. After a short time standing at the front of the home, the two individuals are seen running from the home. While searching the home, investigators say they found multiple firearms, cellphones, spent shell casings, drug paraphernalia, and controlled substances.

Investigators on scene of a deadly shooting in West Jordan on October 4, 2021. The shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old. (ABC4)

According to the arresting documents, investigators spoke with someone who said one of the suspects had been at a church with a group of people before the homicide, showed the group a gun, and said he was going to find and rob Hansen.

Investigators say they spoke with Ivory’s girlfriend. She told them Ivory admitted to killing “someone” after discussing the West Jordan shooting. When they spoke with Ivory, investigators say he admitted to his involvement in the shooting. He allegedly admitted to going to Hansen’s home looking “to [purchase] illegal substances” from the teenager.

Ivory tells investigators Hansen answered the door and told him to leave. Ivory says he then blocked the door with his arm and “agreed [Hansen] probably thought he was trying to make entry into the home.” He allegedly told investigators Hansen shot at him and he shot back. Two days after his arrest, authorities say Ivory requested to speak with detectives and accused two others of being involved in the incident – Kerney and Noel. Both were taken into custody.

According to arresting documents, Kerney told investigators Ivory and Hansen had been in a physical altercation before the shooting. He allegedly said he “would not have gone to the incident location with [Ivory] had he known [Ivory] was going to rob [Hansen].” Investigators say they believe Kerney knew Ivory’s intentions to rob Hansen.

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in West Jordan on October 4, 2021. (ABC4)

Noel admitted to being involved in the incident and told detectives he had handled the gun used by Ivory after the shooting. Investigators say Noel sold the gun after the incident. He also allegedly admitted to knowing Ivory intended to rob Hansen.

All three were arrested for criminal homicide and obstruction of justice. Ivory is also accused of felony discharge of a firearm. Formal charges have not yet been filed.