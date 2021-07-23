Two missionaries, one from Utah, killed in New Mexico crash

Elder Tyson Haycock (left) and Elder Michael Davis (right) were killed in a car crash while serving a mission in New Mexico. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (ABC4) – Two missionaries are dead after a crash in New Mexico.

A spokesperson with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint says the two young missionaries were serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission.

Following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon, 20-year-old Elder Michael Austin Davis of Corinne, Utah, and 20-year-old Elder Tyson Gene Haycock of Miles City, Montana, both passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Elder Haycock’s missionary service had just begun a few weeks ago in June while Elder Davis has been serving since August 2019.

A third missionary, a 19-year-old from Idaho, was seriously injured in the crash. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Earlier this month, the Church announced the passing of President José Maria Batalla of the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He had been battling COVID-19 for nearly two months when he suffered cardiac arrest.

In May of this year, two missionaries – 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter of Springville and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler of Pueblo West, Colorado – were killed in a Texas crash. Weeks earlier, 21-year-old Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia of Juayua, El Salvador, died after drowning in a river.

In January, 19-year-old Elder Jake Smith of Lehi passed away after a car crash in Arkansas. Three other missionaries were injured. Another missionary, 20-year-old Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr. of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, passed away after experiencing a sudden health episode.