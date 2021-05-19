Two missionaries die in Texas crash, says the Church

DALLAS, Texas (ABC4) – Two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are dead following a crash in Texas.

The Church says 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter of Springville and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler of Pueblo West, Colorado, were killed in a head-on traffic collision amid heavy rainstorm Tuesday in Denton, Texas.

A Church spokesman released the following statement:

We are saddened to share news of the passing of two young missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who were killed in a head-on traffic collision on Tuesday in Denton, Texas.



The missionaries were both assigned to the Texas Fort Worth Mission and are:



Elder Luke Masakazu Carter, 18, of Springville Utah. Elder Carter began his missionary service in November 2020.

Elder Eli Jon Fowler, 20, of Pueblo West, Colorado. Elder Fowler began his missionary service in January 2020.



The cause of the accident is being investigated by local law enforcement. It occurred during a heavy rainstorm. The driver of the other vehicle is hospitalized. Both missionaries were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.



We express our love and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elder Carter and Elder Fowler and to the missionaries in the Texas Fort Worth Mission. We pray that all will be uplifted by the Savior’s love and feel comfort during this difficult and trying time.

The Church has lost multiple missionaries already this year.

In March, 21-year-old Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia of Juayua, El Salvador, died after drowning in a river. In January, 19-year-old Elder Jake Smith of Lehi passed away after a car crash in Arkansas. Three other missionaries were injured. Another missionary, 20-year-old Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr. of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, passed away after experiencing a sudden health episode.