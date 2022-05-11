TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot in Taylorsville Wednesday night.

According to the Taylorsville Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m at an apartment complex near 4500 S. 1200 W.

Police said two male victims had been shot in the leg.

Both men were then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that after the shooting, 1 suspect ran off while a second suspect was picked up by a black Chevy passenger vehicle.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two groups.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.