TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton.

Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition.

Police located the suspect and took him into custody and are continuing to investigate.

City officials report that no officers from the Tremonton and Garland Police Department or deputies from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Department were injured and the community is safe.