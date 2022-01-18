Two men press charges against each other after dispute at repair shop

COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A customer and a mechanic both called deputies reporting an assault from the other party at a repair shop on Monday.

Police say deputies were dispatched to reports of an assault, saying each party wanted to press charges against the other and both providing differing information.

According to police, a 51-year-old man went to a repair shop to dispute charges on his auto repair. Police say a 54-year-old mechanic allegedly began to call the customer vulgar names before throwing a punch.

According to police, the mechanic claims “words were exchanged” before the two bumped chests and got into each other’s face.

Officials are investigating the incident and no other information is available at this time.