Two men from Cuba arrested in fraudulent credit card scheme in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men from Cuba were arrested over the weekend thanks to a quick-thinking delivery woman who suspected them of fraud.
According to arresting documents, police were notified on Saturday by a woman who works for a company delivering ice to local gas stations who noticed two men in a truck who had been acting suspiciously at several of her stops throughout the day.
The woman said the men would swipe their card like they were getting gas after pulling the card out of a bag, stand there for a few minutes and appear not to get gas.
Police were able to catch up with the men, identified as Salvador Rodriguez-Fernandez, 24, and Alejandro Consuegra-Mendez, 21, at a local Texaco station. Consuegra-Mendez said he was the driver and the vehicle belonged to a friend.
Texaco provided receipts of the gas the two men had pumped while at their station. One charge was for $100 of fuel and the other charge was for $91.59.
During a search of the truck, police observed a large custom tank with a fuel pump nozzle and pump in the bed of the truck that took up most of the area of the bed. Next to the gas cap on the side of the truck was a switch used to transfer the fuel being pumped to the tank.
In Consuegra-Mendez's wallet, police found several financial cards with zip codes written on the back with a marker and Rodriguez-Fernandez had at least one similar card in his wallet.
Police found a gray bag in the truck which contained a card scanner device and several financial cards with the zip codes written on the back. One of the financial cards had Rodriguez-Fernandez name on it.
Police also located a clear plastic baggie of cocaine.
Police ran all the cards through a scanner to see if the numbers matched what was imprinted on the front. 16 cards came back with different card number information than what was printed on the card.
Consuegra-Mendez denied knowing anything about the gray bag but said he found the fraudulent cards at a club in Vegas and admitted to using them in St George.
Police in St. George said they have recently had multiple incidents were different individuals, mostly from Cuba, have been frequenting gas stations in town to purchase large quantities of fuel in hidden tanks with fraudulent credit cards, according to documents.
Both men are facing 16 third-degree felony charges of unlawful possession of a financial card, one third-degree felony count of possession of a forgery writing device, and three misdemeanor counts including unlawful use of a financial card transaction, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail
Press conference: Vernal woman charged in death of 3-year-old stepdaughter
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth
