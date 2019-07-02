Two men dead in Sanpete County plane crash

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead after a plane crash Monday evening.

Officials said Sanpete dispatch received a call reporting a downed plane about 4 miles northeast of Ephraim City.

The two occupants of the aircraft, a male pilot and male passenger were found dead when the wreckage was discovered, according to officials.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, Sanpete County Search and Rescue, and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and said they found that the plane was a small “glider-type” aircraft.

Investigators said the plane took off from the Nephi airport and was en route to land at an airport near Richfield.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the name of both victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

