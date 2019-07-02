Newsfore Opt-In Form

Two men dead in Sanpete County plane crash

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead after a plane crash Monday evening.

Officials said Sanpete dispatch received a call reporting a downed plane about 4 miles northeast of Ephraim City.

The two occupants of the aircraft, a male pilot and male passenger were found dead when the wreckage was discovered, according to officials.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, Sanpete County Search and Rescue, and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and said they found that the plane was a small “glider-type” aircraft.

Investigators said the plane took off from the Nephi airport and was en route to land at an airport near Richfield.

The cause of the crash is unknown and the name of both victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Utah teen missing for 27 days, mother holding out hope

Police searching for driver who fled after rollover crash

Police hoping to identify woman wanted for questioning in multiple fraud cases

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS