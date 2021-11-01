Two men arrested after firing a gun in City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun inside City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City.

Around 5:03 p.m., police began receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls from community members who heard gunshots from within City Creek Canyon near the pavilion.

Officers arrived on the scene and began checking the area for the suspects. Witnesses told police that they saw the suspects get into a vehicle and start driving toward the Utah State Capitol.

Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop near 500 North East Capitol Boulevard where they were able to take both suspects into custody without further incident.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the suspects were specifically targeting any community members.

There were no injuries or reports of property damage.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is still investigating the incident.