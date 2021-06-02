Two little girls stole parents’ car because they wanted to ‘swim with dolphins’ in California, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are still trying to figure out how two little girls managed to steal their parents’ car and get from West Jordan to West Valley City.

A 9-year-old and her 4-year-old sister tried to get to California because they wanted to swim with dolphins and see the beach.

Police said it all started at 3 a.m. when the girls woke up and snuck out of their home through the basement.

They grabbed the keys to the Chevy Malibu and got all the way to 3200 West and South Frontage before they crashed into a semi.

West Valley City Police tweeted out body camera footage of the scene after the wreck here.

“They talked about going to California to swim with dolphins and go to the beach and they woke up at 3:00 in the morning,” said West Jordan Police Detective Scott List.

Police said the joyride started in West Jordan. Taking a look at both cities, that is almost 10 miles apart from one another.

List said the girls were on the 201, but is not sure if they were going highway speeds.

Danielle LeBlanc is a bus driver for the Granite School district. Her typical route takes her through where the crash happened.

“First thing I did was look for the parents,” said LeBlanc. “Then I saw the car and the whole front end was gone and I was like ‘oh no’ and then I looked over again and I saw two little girls in the front seat.”

Police said the two little girls gave their parents quite the scare.

“The parents were horrified and very shocked to find their kids were gone,” said List.

List said he had to call the parents to let them know their girls were involved a crash but were okay.

LeBlanc said she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I was pretty shocked,” said LeBlanc. “I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, if my kids did that, holy cow, that’s insane.’ I don’t know what I would do or emotions I would go through.”

Both the girls were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and airbags were deployed.

Police told ABC4 the parents had brought up the idea of a trip to California, so that may have planted the seed in their heads.

For now, the family has declined any interviews with the media.