Two killed, one injured after Milford crash

MILFORD, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead and another hospitalized after a Monday night crash.

At around 9:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol reports a vehicle and a motorcycle were traveling down Main Street in Milford at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Prix, then lost control, spun around, and collided with a local business building and a light pole. According to UHP, both the female driver and male passenger were killed in the crash.

UHP says the motorcycle went down, and the male rider was transported to an area hospital with minorr injuries.

According to UHP, it appears the occupants of the Pontiac were not restrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment and speed are being investigated as potential contributors to the crash.

Last Wednesday, a woman riding on the back of a motorcycle was killed after being struck by two semi-trucks on I-15 near Sandy. UHP reports two people fell off of a motorcycle that fishtailed and went down.

While the male driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the female passenger was struck by two different semi-trucks. She was declared dead at the scene.

The next day, a 34-year-old man was riding his motorcycle in Taylorsville when he was rear-ended by a Subaru and thrown into the air. The man, who police say was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a hospital in “extremely critical” condition.