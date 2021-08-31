Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Tooele County

ARAGONITE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Tooele County late Monday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday night, the Tooele County Dispatch began receiving calls of a wrong-way vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes on I-80 near the Grassy Mountain Rest Area Westbound.

As troopers with Utah Highway Patrol began responding to the area, callers reported a head-on crash at milepost 55.

Two people have died as a result of the crash. As of 6 a.m., the right lane of westbound I-80 is closed in the area. Information is limited, ABC4.com will provide updates as details become available.

This is the second deadly crash on Utah’s highway on Monday. Earlier in the day, a semi-truck driver was killed after colliding with another, slow-moving semi on SR-201 in West Valley City.