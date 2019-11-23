Two Intermountain hospitals become first in state to receive five-star rating for breastfeeding friendly practices

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital and Intermountain Cedar City Hospital are the first Utah hospitals to receive a five-star rating from the Utah Department of Health for offering breastfeeding friendly practices, according to Intermountain Healthcare.

The facilities earned the rating through completing all ten steps of the Stepping Up for Utah Babies program to promote, protect, educate, and encourage breastfeeding in the families who come through their doors.

The ten steps are evidence-based maternity care practices that offer support of breastfeeding, as well as support for and improved outcomes for families who seek alternatives to breastfeeding.

“Our experience has taught us when moms and newborns engage in early skin-to-skin contact, it greatly increases a mother’s success with breastfeeding,” said Caralee Lyon, RN, women and newborn nurse manager at Intermountain Cedar City Hospital. “Our journey has been led by international board-certified lactation consultant nurses. All our caregivers encourage and support mothers’ choices including breastfeeding and alternate feeding choices. Currently our breastfeeding initiation rate at our hospital averages between 92 to 95 percent,” Lyon adds.

Click here for additional information.

What others are reading: