Two injured, Tesla destroyed after crashing into Salt Lake City canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people are in the hospital after a Tesla crashed through a guardrail and went downhill into a canyon.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 the crash happened just outside of Memory Grove Park overnight.

The couple had been traveling westbound on 11th Avenue when they crashed through the guardrail. Police say they had been traveling too fast, sending them downhill into the canyon.

The driver, a man in his late 30s, is in critical condition while the female passenger was also seriously injured. Police say the woman is expected to be OK.

According to police, the Tesla was totally destroyed in the crash.