Two injured after falling from chairlift in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Airmed and Lifeflight helped to transport a man and his daughter who suffered injuries after falling from a chair lift, according to Park City Fire District.
Park City Fire District and ski patrol at the Canyons responded to the incident, which occurred at Iron Mountain pickup.
The patients were hoisted to an ambulance and taken to area hospitals.
ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
